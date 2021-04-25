38 MT of oxygen sent by Jayaswal Neco reaches Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) April 24 (ANI): Two tankers containing 38 metric tonnes of oxygen sent by Jayaswal Neco, Raipur, were received in Nagpur on Saturday for which former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Assembly Devendra Fadnavis appreciated the efforts of Jayaswal Neco president Basantlal Shaw and Joint Managing Director Ramesh Jayaswal.



The two tankers will fill up around 4,180 jumbo cylinders at four facilities and cater to the needs of more than 3,000 beds at government and private hospitals.

According to a press release, both president Basantlal Shaw and joint managing director Ramesh Jayaswal are natives of Nagpur, who acted on the request made by Fadnavis to give a tanker to Nagpur within a day. The tanker arrived at Butibori in the morning. (ANI)

