38 police personnel test COVID-19 positive in 24 hours: Maharashtra Police

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 25 (ANI): Thirty-eight police personnel have tested positive for COVID-19 while three succumbed to the disease in the last 24 hours, said Maharashtra Police.

The death toll has gone up to 54 among police personnel in the state.

So far, 3,282 police personnel have recovered and 991 are under treatment, with this the total number of COVID-19 positive police personnel has reached 4,326 across the State, Maharashtra Police informed.

With 1,42,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far, Maharashtra remains the worst-affected state in the country, as per the Union Health and Welfare Ministry on Thursday. (ANI)

