38 policemen, 11 officers test positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 21 (ANI): The total of "11 police officers and 38 policemen" have tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, said officials on Tuesday.

Maharashtra continues to be the worst-hit state with 4,669 cases, out of which 572 patients have been discharged and cured and 232 deaths.

India's count of positive coronavirus cases reached 18,985 after 1,329 new cases were reported in the last 24 hours, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Tuesday. (ANI)

