38 prisoners released from Lucknow Jail for 8 weeks as preventive measures against COVID-19

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): 38 prisoners were released on Sunday from Lucknow Jail for 8 weeks as a preventive measure against the spread of novel coronavirus outbreak.

PN Pandey, Lucknow Jail Superintendent said that 600 inmates will be released from the Lucknow Jail.

"52 prisoners were released yesterday and 38 prisoners have been released today on parole for 8 weeks as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus. A total of 600 inmates will be released from Lucknow Jail. They are being screened before release," PN Pandey, Lucknow Jail Superintendent told ANI.

The Uttar Pradesh Government had ordered on Saturday to release 11,000 prisoners across 71 jails in the state on parole for 8 weeks serving a prison sentence of fewer than 7 years, as a preventive measure against the spread of coronavirus.

The Supreme Court had on March 23 asked all state governments to release undertrial prisoners, who are facing charges attracting less than seven years imprisonment, to reduce overcrowding of jails amid the ongoing coronavirus crisis. (ANI)

