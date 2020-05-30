38-year-old coronavirus patient dies in Kerala's Alappuzha

Alappuzha (Kerala) [India], May 30 (ANI): A 38-year-old man who had tested positive for coronavirus died at TD Medical College Hospital here on Friday.

According to the hospital, the cause of death is acute upper GI bleed, chronic alcoholic liver disease, hepatic encephalopathy, hypovolemic shock and COVID positive.

The man, with no known comorbidities and was working in Abu Dhabi, reached Kochi on May 29 and reached the COVID care centre in Alappuzha and was put in quarantine.

He was admitted at the isolation ward of Medical College Hospital on Friday morning with multiple episodes of hematemesis, according to the medical bulletin.

"Patient went into cardiopulmonary arrest again. Resuscitative measures continued. Despite all resuscitative measures, the patient expired at 2:15 pm," the bulletin said.

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan confirmed 62 new COVID-19 cases in the state on Friday.

"With 62 new COVID-19 cases in the state, there are 1,150 COVID-19 cases in the state of which 575 are active cases," he further said. (ANI)

