38-year-old male nurse tested positive for COVID-19 in Maharashtra, dies

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): A 38-year-old male nurse at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Aurangabad has tested positive for COVID-19, according to officials.

GMCH Dean Dr Kanan Yelikar said the nurse has been shifted to District Civil Hospital.

The total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4067, said Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

As many as 109 deaths have been reported across the country due to the deadly disease. There are 3666 active cases in the country while 292 people have been cured/discharged/migrated. (ANI)

