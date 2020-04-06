38-year-old male nurse tests positive for COVID-19 at Aurangabad

Aurangabad (Maharashtra) [India], April 6 (ANI): A 38-year-old male nurse at the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH) tested positive for COVID-19 in Aurangabad, Maharashtra on Monday. He has been shifted to the District Civil Hospital, said Kanan Yelikar, Dean, GMCH.

The Maharashtra State Health Department on Monday confirmed 33 new coronavirus positive cases, taking the total number to 781 in the state.

Out of the 33 cases, 19 were reported in Pimpri-Chinchwad, 11 in Mumbai, one each in Ahmednagar, Satara and Vasai.

With an increase of 490 cases, the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in India climbed to 4,067, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Monday.

There are 3,666 active COVID-19 cases across the country so far. While 292 people have been cured or discharged, 109 deaths have been reported. (ANI)

