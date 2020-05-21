3,800 people sent back to their native places in buses: RSRTC MD

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], May 21 (ANI): Rajasthan State Roadways Transport Corporation (RSRTC) Managing Director (MD) Naveen Jain on Wednesday said that close to 3,800 people have been sent back to their native states in the last three days in Shramik Special buses.

"The Rajasthan government issued an order on May 18 to ensure the running of Sharmik Special buses for those districts where people from other States are stranded and can't avail train services. Based on the District Collector's demand or the demand of nodal officers, these bus services would be made available," he told ANI.

"In the last three days, 3,800 people along with their children have been sent back to their native States in 108 busses. We have also been given orders to ensure the availability of buses for those residing in Maharashtra," he said.

He further said that most of the busses that have departed from Rajasthan are to arrive in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh. 18 busses were also sent to Uttarakhand as well. Ten buses left for Madhya Pradesh and one bus departed for Himachal Pradesh.

He said the State government has also ordered that these special buses be sent to drop the stranded persons in Maharashtra as well. "If all goes well, close to 20 buses will be used for Mumbai, Pune, and Yavatmal districts in Maharashtra," he said. (ANI)

