382 officers join Indian Army after Passing Out Parade at IMA

Dehradun (Uttarakhand)[India] Jun 8 (ANI): A total of 459 cadets, including some from friendly countries, passed out of the Indian Medical Academy (IMA) after a colourful and impressive Passing Out Parade at the Indian here on Saturday.

Of this, 382 would join the Indian Army while 77 other officers belong to friendly countries.

These moments of happiness have come after a year of rigorous training, said Brigadier Rajbir, head of academic department, IMA.

Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, General Officer Commanding (GOC), South Western Command was the reviewing officer of the parade.

After an impressive parade, the newly-commissioned cadets could be seen celebrating the day and rejoicing the memories of their days at the Indian Military Academy.

After today's passing out parade, IMA has added another achievement to its honorary name as it will now hold the record of giving 61,685 young military officers to the country and abroad. (ANI)

