382 officers join Indian Army

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:53 IST

1 in 5 boys married off before turning 15: UNICEF

New York [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The UNICEF has, after its first-ever in-depth analysis of child grooms, stated that an estimated 115 million boys and men around the world were married as children, out of which 1 in 5 children (23 million) was married off before attaining the age of 15.