382 officers join Indian Army

ANI | Updated: Jun 08, 2019 08:01 IST

Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): As many as 382 officers joined the Indian Army on Saturday after a passing out parade was organised at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.
Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, took the salute as a reviewing officer parade.
In total, 459 officers took part in the parade including 77 foreign cadets from friendly nations.
IMA now holds the record for giving 61,536 officers. (ANI)

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 09:15 IST

Lakshadweep to witness rains tomorrow: IMD

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Lakshadweep islands are expected to receive heavy rainfall on June 9, predicted India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 09:10 IST

BJP will break Congress's record of ruling country for longest...

Agartala (Tripura) [India], June 8 (ANI): BJP's national general secretary Ram Madhav on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will break the Congress's record of ruling the country for the longest period and the BJP will remain in power when the nation would celebrate its 100 years of indepen

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 08:59 IST

Prayagraj: One Sub Inspector injured during raid

Prayagraj (Uttar Pradesh) [India], June 8 (ANI): One Sub Inspector of the Uttar Pradesh police got injured in a raid in Prayagraj's Jasra Bazar on Friday.

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 08:28 IST

Security tightened at Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur ahead of...

Thrissur (Kerala) [India], June 8 (ANI): Security has been beefed up with an adequate deployment of police personnel and dog squad as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is slated to visit Sri Krishna Temple in Guruvayur today to offer prayers.

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 08:28 IST

Fire breaks out at chemical godown in Kolkata

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], June 8 (ANI): A large-scale fire engulfed a chemical godown near Jagannath Ghat in the wee hours of Saturday.

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 07:44 IST

Encounter between terrorists, security forces underway in J&K's Anantnag

Anantnag (Jammu & Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): An exchange of fire is underway between terrorists and the security forces in Verinag in Anantnag district.

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 06:41 IST

Kolkata beef fest called off after organiser receives over 300...

Kolkata (West Bengal) [India], Jun 08 (ANI): The organiser of the Kolkata Beef Festival, which was scheduled to be held this month, has cancelled the event after receiving over 300 threat calls and hate messages.

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:53 IST

1 in 5 boys married off before turning 15: UNICEF

New York [USA], Jun 8 (ANI): The UNICEF has, after its first-ever in-depth analysis of child grooms, stated that an estimated 115 million boys and men around the world were married as children, out of which 1 in 5 children (23 million) was married off before attaining the age of 15.

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:52 IST

Nationalism is in BJP's DNA, says Ram Madhav

Agartala (Tripura) [India], Jun 08 (ANI): "Nationalism is in the DNA of BJP," the party's national general secretary Ram Madhav said while predicting that in 2047 when India celebrates the centenary of independence, the country will stand as a "vishwa guru".

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 05:30 IST

Kishan Reddy accuses TRS of killing Telangana BJP worker,...

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 08 (ANI): Union Minister of State for Home and Secunderabad MP G. Kishan Reddy has accused TRS of killing BJP worker Prem Kumar Reddy and appealed Telangana Police to take immediate steps to punish the culprits.

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:59 IST

Alwar gang-rape: Rajasthan govt directs DGP to book SHO, 7 others

Alwar (Rajasthan) [India], Jun 08 (ANI): Rajasthan government's Additional Chief Secretary to the Home Department has directed the Director General of Police (DGP) to register a case against the Station House Officer (SHO) of Thanagazi police station Sardar Singh and other police personnel for neglige

Updated: Jun 08, 2019 04:10 IST

21-year-old attacked by in-laws in Hyderabad

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Jun 8 (ANI): A shocking incident has come to the fore wherein a 21-year-old man was attacked by his in-laws in bustling SR Nagar area of the city for marrying the woman of his choice.

