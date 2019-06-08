Dehradun (Uttarakhand) [India], June 8 (ANI): As many as 382 officers joined the Indian Army on Saturday after a passing out parade was organised at the Indian Military Academy (IMA), Dehradun.
Lieutenant General Cherish Mathson, General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, South Western Command, took the salute as a reviewing officer parade.
In total, 459 officers took part in the parade including 77 foreign cadets from friendly nations.
IMA now holds the record for giving 61,536 officers. (ANI)
382 officers join Indian Army
