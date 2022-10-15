384 banking assistants inducted in 15 district central co-operative banks in Odisha

Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], October 15 (ANI): As many as 384 banking assistants were inducted on Friday in 15 district central co-operative banks of Odisha.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik was present on the occasion.

Patnaik launched online operations in Primary Agriculture Cooperative Societies. With this, 2063 PACS came under the Core Banking Solution platform.



Speaking on the occasion, the Chief Minister said that this is the first of its kind initiative in the entire country. Terming this a historic moment for the co-operatives of the State, he said it would bring about efficient and transparent service delivery in the field of banking, credit and other operations.

He added that Co-operative Banks and PACS provide around 60 per cent of the total crop loans disbursed in the state. He appreciated the fact that almost the entire paddy procurement operations and procurement of other agricultural products are done by these PACS.

Speaking on the initiatives of his government in strengthening cooperatives in state, Patnaik said that the government has been providing share capital assistance to the cooperative Banks and PACS in order to build up a strong capital base for them.

He further said that Core Banking Solutions and computerised operations of PACS have been included as important 5T interventions of the state. Congratulating the new Banking Assistants, he advised them to follow the 5T initiative as it carries special significance for the cooperative sector.

Cooperation Minister Atanu Sabyasachi outlined the steps taken by the department to strengthen the cooperative sector. He said the computerisation of Coop Banks, and PACS will bring revolutionary changes in the coop sector, and farmers' financial inclusion will improve rapidly. (ANI)

