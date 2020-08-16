384 new COVID-19 cases, 4 deaths reported in Puducherry

Puducherry [India], Aug 16 (ANI): As many as 384 new COVID-19 cases and four deaths were reported in the Union Territory today, said the Health Department of Puducherry.

The total number of coronavirus cases have gone up to 7,732, including 3,179 active cases, 4,443 cured cases, and 110 deaths.

India registered 63,489 new coronavirus cases and 944 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. With 944 new deaths, the cumulative death toll in the country is nearing 50,000-mark.

The country's coronavirus count touched 25,89,682 including 6,77,444 active cases, 18,62,258 discharged and 49,980 deaths on Sunday. (ANI)

