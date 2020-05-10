387 COVID-19 patients to be discharged from home isolation in Gujarat

Ahmedabad (Gujarat) [India], May 10 (ANI): As many as 387 COVID-19 patients in Gujarat will be discharged from home isolation as per the revised discharge policy issued by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), Ahmedabad information department said on Sunday.

250 people will be discharged from Ahmedabad, 35 from Surat, 34 from Vadnagar, 20 from Vadodara, 17 from Anand, 15 from Rajkot, 10 from Bhavnagar, 5 from Mahisagar and 1 from Aravalli, the department said.

Patients under home isolation will end home isolation if symptoms are clinically resolved and the surveillance medical officer certifies him or her to be free of infection after laboratory testing, the Health Ministry further stated.

As per the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare's guidelines, people who either have very mild COVID-19 symptoms or are in the pre-symptomatic phase can opt for home isolation.

The Health Ministry asked the people to download Aarogya Setu app on mobile and it should remain active at all times (through Bluetooth and Wi-Fi).



Moreover, the patient shall agree to monitor his health and regularly inform his health status to the District Surveillance Officer for further follow up by the surveillance teams. (ANI)