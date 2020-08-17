387 samples test COVID positive at KGMU's microbiology dept

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 17 (ANI): The King George's Medical University (KGMU) administration on Monday said that 387 samples tested positive for COVID-19 out of 2,672 samples in the microbiology department.

"Out of the 2,672 samples tested yesterday for COVID-19 in the microbiology department, results of 387 are positive," KGMU said.

The majority of the samples that were tested positive were from Lucknow (277) followed by Barabanki with 38 samples.

Meanwhile, as many as 4,186 COVID19 cases, 4376 discharges and 69 deaths in the last 24 hours were reported in the state, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 50,893.

The death toll is 2,515. To date, a total of 1,04,808 patients have been discharged after recovery. (ANI)

