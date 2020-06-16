Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck 85 km east of Katra on Tuesday afternoon.
"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck 85 km east of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 2:10 pm today," according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far due to the earthquake.
Further, deatils are awaited. (ANI)
3.9 magnitude earthquake hits J-K's Katra
ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 17:28 IST
Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck 85 km east of Katra on Tuesday afternoon.