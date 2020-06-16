Representative Image
3.9 magnitude earthquake hits J-K's Katra

ANI | Updated: Jun 16, 2020 17:28 IST

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 16 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck 85 km east of Katra on Tuesday afternoon.
"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 struck 85 km east of Katra, Jammu & Kashmir at 2:10 pm today," according to the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).
No loss of life or damage to property has been reported so far due to the earthquake.
Further, deatils are awaited. (ANI)

