West Garo Hills (Meghalaya) [India], June 26 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale struck near Tura in Meghalaya at 12:24 pm on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology.
3.3 magnitude quake hit 79 km west of Tura on Friday. (ANI)
3.9 magnitude earthquake hits Meghalaya
ANI | Updated: Jun 28, 2020 15:22 IST
