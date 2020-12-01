3.9 magnitude earthquake hits near Haridwar in Uttarakhand

Haridwar (Uttarakhand) [India], December 1 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale occurred near Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Tuesday.



As per the National Centre for Seismology (NCS), tremors were felt at 9:41 am at a depth of 10 kilometers, about 22 kilometers west-northwest of Haridwar.

"Earthquake of magnitude: 3.9, Occurred on 01-12-2020, 09:41:50 IST, Latitude: 30.03 and Longitude: 77.95, Depth:10 Km, Location: 22km West North West (WNW) of Haridwar, Uttarakhand," the NCS tweeted.

No casualties have been reported so far. (ANI)

