3.9 magnitude mild earthquake hits Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 9 (ANI): An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 on the Richter scale hit Jammu & Kashmir at 8.16 am on Tuesday.

The Disaster Management Department of Jammu and Kashmir government informed that that epicentre of the earthquake was 14 kilometres north of Srinagar.

"An earthquake of magnitude 3.9 occurred at 8:16 am, with epicentre at 34.21N, 74.85E, located 7 km South-East of Ganderbal and 14 km North of Srinagar," stated the Disaster Management Department of Jammu and Kashmir.

No casualty has been reported so far due to the quake. (ANI)

