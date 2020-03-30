39 positive cases of coronavirus in Punjab so far

Chandigarh (Punjab) [India], Mar 30 (ANI): Thirty-nine positive cases of coronavirus have been reported in the state so far, said a media bulletin of Punjab's Health and Family Welfare Department.

"Total suspected cases reported till date is 1,051. The total number of samples sent for testing is 1,051, and the total number of patients tested positive till date is 39," said the media bulletin from the Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP).

"Total deaths reported are two, and total patients tested negative are 881. Results of 131 are awaited and one person has been cured," added the media bulletin.

It further said: "One positive case has been reported from the PGIMER, Chandigarh. The patient is a resident of SAS Nagar. Contact tracing of the case is being done. One patient, who was admitted at GMC, Amritsar, was having co-morbidities, expired on the night of March 29 due to cardiac arrest."

"The family members of the case reported from the Civil Hospital, Ambala in Haryana and Jalandhar have been tracked and all have tested negative for COVID-19," said the bulletin.

The media bulletin said that close contacts of all these cases have been put under quarantine and surveillance. "Samples of close contacts and high-risk cases are being collected and sent to designated labs for testing. Teams are working for surveillance." (ANI)

