391 people who visited Markaz Nizamuddin are quarantined: Karnataka CM

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], April 2 (ANI): Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Thursday said that 391 people who had visited the Markaz Nizamuddin have been traced and quarantined.

"391 persons, who visited Markaz Nizamuddin have been traced and quarantined. 11 out of 91 persons who were tested in Bidar are COVID-19 positive," Yediyurappa told media persons.

A religious gathering was held at the Markaz building in Nizamuddin between March 13 and 15. The event came into light after multiple coronavirus cases were confirmed among those who were part of the gathering.

An FIR has been registered against Tablighi Jamaat head Maulana Saad and others under the Epidemic Disease Act, 1897 in Delhi.

A total of 2,361 people were brought out from the Markaz in an operation by the authorities which lasted for over 36 hours. (ANI)

