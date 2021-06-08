392 Oxygen Expresses deliver over 27,000 MT of LMO to nation

New Delhi [India], June 8 (ANI): Railways' Oxygen Expresses have crossed mark of 27,000 metric tonnes (MT) of liquid metric oxygen (LMO) to several states across the country.

392 Oxygen Expresses have completed their journey so far and brought relief to various States by delivering 27600 MT of LMO. Four loaded Oxygen Expresses on run with more than 381 MT of LMO in 21 tankers, the Railways Ministry said.

More than 3700 MT LMO offloaded in Tamil Nadu by Oxygen Expresses. Oxygen Expresses offloaded more than 2700, 3000 and 3300 MT of LMO in Telangana, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka respectively.



Oxygen Expresses started their deliveries 45 days back on April 24 in Maharashtra with a load of 126 MT.

Oxygen relief by Oxygen Expresses reached out to 15 states namely Uttarakhand, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Rajasthan, Tamil Nadu, Haryana, Telangana, Punjab, Kerala, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand and Assam.

614 MT of Oxygen has been offloaded in Maharashtra, nearly 3797 MT in Uttar Pradesh, 656 MT in Madhya Pradesh, 5790 MT in Delhi, 2212 MT in Haryana, 98 MT in Rajasthan, 3341 MT in Karnataka, 320 MT in Uttarakhand, 3773 MT in Tamil Nadu, 3049 MT in Andhra Pradesh, 225 MT in Punjab, 513 MT in Kerala, 2765 MT in Telangana, 38 MT in Jharkhand and 400 MT in Assam.

Till now Oxygen Expresses offloaded LMO in around 39 cities/towns in 15 states across the country. (ANI)

