394 people test positive for COVID-19 in Gujarat, state count surges to 7,797

Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 9 (ANI): With 394 COVID-19 cases confirmed in the last 24 hours in Gujarat, the state's figure of positive corona cases has surged to 7,797, said the Health Department on Saturday.

Among 7,797 cases, 2,019 have been cured and discharged, while 472 patients have succumbed to the infection so far.

Earlier in the day, Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani and Deputy Chief Minister Nitin Patel held a meeting with AIIMS-Delhi Director Dr Randeep Guleria and Dr Manish Suneja and discussed COVID-19 situation as there has been a sharp rise in the coronavirus cases in the state.



Dr Guleria also met doctors at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital and advised them on COVID-19 treatment. Gujarat is the second most affected State due to COVID-19 after Maharashtra.



Both the experts had left for Ahmedabad by a special Indian Air Force (IAF) flight on May 8 as per the instructions issued by Union Home Minister Amit Shah to visit Civil Hospital and SVP Hospital in Gujarat and give expert advice to doctors for treating coronavirus infected patients. (ANI)

