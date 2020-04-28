395 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Mumbai

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 27 (ANI): Mumbai reported 395 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday taking the tally of cases to 5589 so far.

"395 new COVID-19 positive cases in Mumbai today, total positive cases here stands at 5589. 15 deaths reported today, the total death toll in Mumbai is 219 till now," said Municipal Corporation Greater Mumbai.

The civic body further said, "With 118 patients discharged today, the total number of people discharged till date in Mumbai stands at 1015."

Earlier in the day, 13 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in the Dharavi area of Mumbai today, taking the total number of cases to 288 including 14 deaths there, said the BMC. (ANI)

