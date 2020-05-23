Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 23 (ANI): Gujarat reported 396 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 13,669.
A state government official said coronavirus count includes 6,169 patients who have been cured and discharged and 829 deaths.
India's count of coronavirus cases reached 1,25,101 cases on Saturday. (ANI)
396 new COVID-19 cases in Gujarat, state count reaches 13,669
ANI | Updated: May 23, 2020 23:39 IST
Gandhinagar (Gujarat) [India], May 23 (ANI): Gujarat reported 396 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 13,669.