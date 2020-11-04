397 more COVID-19 cases reported in Jharkhand

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], November 4 (ANI): As many as 397 more cases of the novel coronavirus were reported in Jharkhand on Tuesday.



According to the COVID-19 bulletin issued by the state government, 490 recoveries and five fatalities due to the virus were also recorded the same day. There are 5,021 active cases for the pathogen at present.

With this, 1,02,887 coronavirus cases have been recorded in the state so far, including 96,975 recoveries and 891 deaths.

A total of 34,61,834 samples have been tested for the pathogen in Jharkhand so far, as per the state government. (ANI)

