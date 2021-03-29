3,970 new COVID-19 cases, 58 deaths in last 24 hours in Nagpur

Nagpur (Maharashtra) [India], March 28 (ANI): Maharashtra's Nagpur reported 3,970 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of cases to 2,18,820 in the district, as per Civil Surgeon Nagpur on Sunday evening.

3,479 people recovered from the disease in the said period, taking the total number of recoveries to 1,76,113 so far.

The active number of COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 37,776.

58 deaths were reported due to COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, taking the cumulative death toll to 4,931 in the district.



Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray on Sunday instructed senior officials of the State Health Department and the COVID task force to prepare for lockdown as people in the state continue to violate COVID-19 protocols.

Thackeray's remarks came at a meeting of senior officials of the state's health department and the state government's COVID-19 task force.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister was informed that the way the number of cases is increasing on a daily basis, Maharashtra may soon face a scarcity of beds for COVID-19 patients.

The Health Department officials also informed Thackeray that the rising number of COVID deaths is also alarming.

The Chief Minister observed that people are not taking the guidelines seriously and that is why serious steps, similar to a lockdown, need to be considered. (ANI)

