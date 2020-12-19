3,994 new Covid-19 cases, 75 deaths reported in Maharashtra

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 19 (ANI): With 3,994 new Covid-19 cases reported in Maharashtra, the total caseload in the state has reached 18,88,767 on Friday.

As per the data provided by the State Health Department, the state has also recorded 75 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the death toll related to the deadly virus to 48,574.



There are 60,352 active cases in the state. The recovery rate in the state is currently at 94.17 per cent, while the case fatality rate is at 2.57 percent.

As many as 17,78,722 people have recovered from the lethal infection in the state.

Meanwhile, with 22,889 new Covid-19 infections in the last 24 hours, India's total cases reached 99,79,447, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Friday. (ANI)

