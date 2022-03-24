3rd edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise 'Dustlik' begins in Yangiarik with impressive opening ceremony

New Delhi [India], March 24 (ANI): The third edition of India-Uzbekistan Joint Military Exercise- 'Dustlik' commenced with an impressive opening ceremony at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan.

The ceremony was marked by the unfurling of national flags of both the participant countries followed by their national anthems.



Indian Army contingent arrived at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan on Tuesday.



The joint exercise would focus on Counter-Terrorism operations in semi-urban terrain under a United Nations Mandate. The training schedule will focus primarily on sharing tactical level drills and learning best practices from each other. The exercise aims at enhancing understanding, cooperation and interoperability between two armies.

The third edition of the exercise will contiwould be conducted at Yangiarik, Uzbekistan from March 22 to March 31. (ANI)