3rd phase of J-K Police training with NIA concluded

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 11 (ANI): Third phase training program on capacity building of Jammu Kashmir Police with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) concluded on Friday.

The training program concluded with the valedictory address of Advocate General J&K D C Raina. It was attended by ADGP Jammu Mukesh Singh, ADGP (Coordination) PHQ, Danesh Rana, DIG NIA Sanjukta Parasor, DIG JSK Range Atul Goel, senior officers of J&K police, NIA officers, and investigation officers from Jammu Zone and CID.

121 Jammu and Kashmir Police investigators including 1 SP, 11 DYSSP, 9 prosecuting officers, 14 Inspectors, 63 PSIs, and 12 ASIs of Jammu and Kashmir Police participated in the training program.



Earlier, 210 officers from the Kashmir Zone have been trained with special investigation skills during two capacity-building programs held at Police Headquarters Srinagar.

While speaking on the occasion, Raina expressed his pleasure to be a part of the valedictory function. He said, "Peace is very necessary for the development and Jammu and Kashmir police have a very pivotal role in maintaining it in Jammu and Kashmir."

He said that proper documentation/evidence collection is important for securing the convictions.

"We are facing a number of challenges today and a collective and effective performance of the officers would definitely contribute to safeguarding the people and the society," he said.

He later extended his good wishes to the officers of Jammu and Kashmir for their assignments. (ANI)

