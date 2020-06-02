4 AAI officials test positive for COVID-19

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): Four Airports Authority of India (AAI) officials have tested positive for COVID-19 in the national capital on Tuesday, an AAI official said.

The official also said, "The cases have been found in the AAI office in Rajeev Gandhi Bhawan, New Delhi. In response to which, the office has been sealed till June 4."

The Centre had allowed resumption of domestic flight operations from May 25, after staying suspended for two months. (ANI)

