4 additional judges elevated as Karnataka HC judges

New Delhi [India], February 22 (ANI): Four additional judges have been elevated as judges in the Karnataka High Court.

A notification issued by the Department of Justice, Ministry of Law and Justice said that the President, in exercise of the power conferred by clause (l) of Article 217 of the Constitution of India, appointed Justices Singapuram Raghavachar Krishna Kumar, Ashok Subhashchandra Kinagi, Suraj Govindaraj and Sachin Shankar Magadum, Additional Judges of the Karnataka High Court, as the Judges of the Kanataka High Court with effect from the date they assume charge of their respective offices.

Their term as an additional judge will expire on September 22, 2021.



Justice Singapuram Raghavachar Krishna Kumar has practiced in Karnataka High Court and Subordinate Courts at Bangalore in civil, constitutional, matrimonial, company, consumer disputes and arbitration matters. He was appointed as an Additional Judge of the Karnataka High Court for a period of two years.

Justice Ashok Subhashchandra Kinagi has practiced in Karnataka High Court in civil, labour, service and constitutional matters. He was appointed as Central Government Standing Counsel during 2008 2012, while Justice Govindaraj Suraj practiced in civil, constitutional, company and arbitration matters in Karnataka High Court, various High Courts, Tribunals and Supreme Court and before various Tribunals.

Justice Sachin Shankar Magadum worked in Karnataka High Court at Bangalore and at Dharwad Bench in civil, criminal, constitutional, service and matrimonial matters. (ANI)

