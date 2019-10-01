4 arrested by Delhi Police for involvement in extortion, murder cases

New Delhi [India], Oct 1 (ANI): Delhi Police on Tuesday said that a team of Anti-Auto Theft Squad (AATS) arrested four men who were involved in several extortion and murder cases after a brief exchange of fire.

Four pistols and 23 live cartridges were also seized from the arrested.

The encounter took place on September 30.

While addressing the press, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Anto Alphonse said, "Four criminals were arrested and three sophisticated pistols, one country-made pistol and 23 live cartridges recovered along with one Fortuner car and one robbed Enfield Bullet Motorcycle."

"As a part of the commitment to fight crime, AATS of Dwarka district was tracking the criminals in the area. On September 30, the team swung into action immediately after they received the information and laid a trap near Chhawla Stand, Najafgarh. The criminals fired upon police when asked to surrender so police in their defence retaliated," the DCP added.

Later, all four accused were arrested. Efforts are being made to arrest their associate, who is on the run after jumping his interim bail in June this year.

Further investigations are underway. (ANI)

