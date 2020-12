Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], December 16 (ANI): The Central Crime Branch (CCB) in Bengaluru has arrested four people for allegedly dealing in drugs.



Joint Commissioner of Police, Sandeep Patil said, "A team of the Central Crime Branch has seized Hashish oil worth Rs 1.15 crores, 3.3 kg ganja and arrested four people dealing with them."

Patil informed that two accused are from Tamil Nadu and two are from Bengaluru. (ANI)