4 arrested for robbing passersby in Noida; one accused injured in encounter with police

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 28 (ANI): Noida police on Monday arrested four members of a gang for looting passersby after making them sit in their car as passengers.

Speaking to ANI, Ranvijay Singh, Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police said, "We have received information that there is a gang of five people who loot passerby by making them sit in their cars as passengers."

"Today, we received the information that they are coming here. Immediately, we laid a trap and sent our team to catch them. One member of the gang started firing on the team. However, a police officer also fired at him in self-defence and the accused was injured," Singh informed.



Further, he said that the four accused out of five have been arrested by the police. The accused were identified as Deepak, Puneet, Vijay, Sumit, and Sameer and belong to the Harduaganj area of Aligarh district in Uttar Pradesh.

Police have also recovered two pistols, 315 live cartridges, two blank cartridges, one knife and one car without a number from their possession.

Further investigation is in progress. (ANI)

