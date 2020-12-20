4 arrested in two anti-drug operations in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 20 (ANI): Four people have been arrested in two anti-drug operations carried out in Srinagar by Jammu and Kashmir police, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Haseeb Mughal said on Sunday.

"Two anti-drug operations have been carried out today and four people have been arrested. One operation led to the busting of a drug module in the Jhelum Market, Srinagar. The other led to the seizure of about 3 kgs of heroin type substance from the Tankipora area," Mughal, Srinagar SSP told ANI.

Srinagar Police in a statement said that this year, it has arrested nine "notorious drug peddlers under Public Safety Act (PSA)" to "serve a deterrent message to all the persons involved in drug peddling and to ensure drug-free Srinagar."



The police further said that it has registered 87 cases in 2020 against 145 persons involved in drug peddling network and arrested all of them. Last year Srinagar Police arrested 126 persons involved in the drug peddling network after registering 81 cases. In 2015, it arrested 81 persons in 50 cases. (ANI)





