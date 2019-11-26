4 arrested with 2.2 kg cannabis near Andhra CM's residence

Guntur (Andhra Pradesh) [India], Nov 25 (ANI): Four persons carrying 2.2 kg cannabis were arrested nearby Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence.

Team of Tadepalli police station have arrested the four persons near Tadepalli, the village in which Reddy's residence is located.

With reports of cannabis available nearby the Chief Minister's residence, the police have been holding searches since the last few days.

"Tadepalli police received information that cannabis is being transported in a car. Based on the information we were checking vehicles in Tadepalli, in presence of Civil Supplies Deputy Tehsildar and VRO. A few people in a car came over there, saw police vehicles and tried to go back. The police stopped the car and in checking, 2.2 kg cannabis was found in that car. The police arrested the four youths," said Tadepalli Circle Inspector Ankammarao.

The four people arrested - K Purnachandar, P Dinesh, B Anvesh and R Manikantha - are from Hyderabad. They requested their friend Teja's father to give car so that they can attend a friend's marriage at Bapatla town in Andhra Pradesh.

The four youths left in the car from Hyderabad on November 18. They went to Araku valley via Vijayawada. They have a friend at Araku. These guys contacted one Krishna at Araku through that friend. Krishna gave them 2.5 kg of cannabis at Araku. These four youths carried the cannabis and travelled back to Vijayawada. They visited the capital area for the past two days. This morning they were returning to Hyderabad. These people don't know the local roots, and were roaming astray when the GPS did not work. Then our police found them. These persons have consumed almost 300 grams of cannabis," Ankammarao added.

He stated that the police has arrested all the four persons, seized 2.2 kg cannabis and the car.

The police official stated that the other people will also be arrested soon.

The Circle Inspector Tadepalli further informed that this is the eighth case in past four months wherein they caught cannabis in the area. Tadepalli is part of Amaravati capital region, and YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's residence is in the same village. (ANI)

