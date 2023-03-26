4 arrested with 310 kg of cannabis in Delhi

New Delhi [India], March 26 (ANI): Delhi Police has recovered a total of 310 kg of cannabis during multiple raids conducted at several places in the capital and arrested four people.

Regarding the first raid, three accused were arrested from Burf Khana Chowk, Sabzi Mandi, New Delhi and 20 kg of ganja was recovered from their possession, an officer of Delhi Police said.

The accused were identified as Sonu Kumar (25) and Vivek Kumar (23), both residents of village Pura in Bihar and Mehboob Ali (52), a resident of Gautam Vihar, New Delhi.



The second raid was conducted at Shakurpur Village, Delhi in which police recovered 125 Kg ganja, officials said.

According to the police, one person was arrested and 165 kg ganja was recovered from his possession in the third raid conducted at Dr Bhimrao Basti, Khajoor Wali Gali, Ghonda Village, New Delhi.

According to the police, the accused has been identified as Jitender Kumar (24), a resident of Village Sehdabad in Bihar. (ANI)

