4 Bangladeshi nationals arrested in Kanpur

Kanpur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 11 (ANI): Police arrested four Bangladeshi nationals from Kanpur on Sunday.

Kanpur Police seized fake passports and Aadhar cards from their possession and also ecovered foreign currency from them.

"Kanpur Police arrested a Bangladeshi national Rizwan and his family members. We also found various fake documents, including Aadhar cards, in their possession. It was also found that these documents were certified by MLA Irfan Solanki," said Joint Commissioner of Police, Kanpur Anand Prakash Tiwari.





"We have seized more than two passports and foreign currency. We have also recovered Indian currency more than the prescribed limit," the officer added.

Police registered a case in the matter and an investigation is underway. (ANI)

