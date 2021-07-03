4 Bangladeshi nationals caught with fake IDs in Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 3 (ANI): The Vijayawada Police has apprehended four Bangladeshi nationals at the Vijayawada Railway station here with fake identity cards.

According to SVV Lakshminarayana, SN Puram incharge circle inspector, the incident took place on Friday. The four accused persons were traveling in the Howrah-Vasco da Gama Amaravati Express train.

"At about 8 pm last night, we conducted searches at the Vijayawada Railway station based on credible information that some people were traveling with fake identity cards. On reaching coach number S3 of the Amaravati express, we found four Bangladeshis traveling with fake Adhaar cards, PAN cards, and voter ID cards," Lakshminarayana said.



A case has been filed under the relevant section of the law.

The four have been identified as Mohammad Hussar (33) Haider Ali Khan (37), Indadul Khan (21) and Saiful Shaik (25).

"They stated that they had previously come to Bangalore for work and returned to their country. Now, they once again come to India and had boarded the train headed to Kolkata for work," the inspector added.

Further investigation is underway. (ANI)

