4 booked for skipping quarantine in Srinagar

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 12 (ANI): A case has been registered for violation of Standard Operating Protocol (SOP) against four people in Srinagar, according to district magistrate Shahid Choudhary.

"A group of 4 including Doctor & a houseboat owner skipped Quarantine giving slip to screening staff at TRC on arrival from Delhi. One tested positive. Prompt action by the surveillance team. FIR for violation of SOP. Premises sealed. Unfortunate," Choudhary tweeted.

Till now, a total of 861 cases of coronavirus have been reported in Jammu and Kashmir Union Territory, of which 383 people have recovered/migrated and nine people have succumbed to the disease. (ANI)

