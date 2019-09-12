4 cab, auto drivers held for robbing passengers in Delhi-NCR area

Ghaziabad (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Sept 12 (ANI): Ghaziabad Police on Thursday arrested four people - all taxi and auto drivers - for allegedly looting more than a dozen passengers in the Delhi-NCR area.

The accused have been identified as Kasim, Ramesh, Ranjeet and Arvind. While cab drivers Kasim and Ramesh used to target riders in their cabs, Ranjeet and Arvind looted several people in their autos.

According to the police, the accused used to get bookings via ride-hailing apps and used to stop their vehicles at secluded places to rob their passengers.

The accused had recently looted several people in the Vijaynagar area, Ghaziabad SP Shlok Kumar said.

"These people have robbed more than a dozen people in the Delhi-NCR area including Ghaziabad. The police had received the information about their modus operandi which led to their arrest," he said.

The police have seized the autos and cabs that were used in committing the crimes along with the loot amount and illegal weapons used in the crimes. (ANI)

