4 cases registered in Feb 23 violence, says Delhi Police

New Delhi [India], Feb 24 (ANI): Joint Commissioner of Police (Eastern Range) Alok Kumar, on Monday said that four cases have been registered in connection with the incidents of violence that occurred on February 23 at different locations across Delhi.

"Four cases have been registered - one each in Jaffarabad and Welcome, and two cases in Dayalpur. The people involved are being identified," Kumar said.

On Sunday, clashes started after two groups, one protesting against the CAA and the other supporting it came face to face in Maujpur. They pelted stones at each other. The police fired tear gas shells to disperse the mobs.

Maujpur is close to Jaffarabad metro station area, where women are holding a protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) amid heavy security. (ANI)

