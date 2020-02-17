Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death in a cylinder explosion at their residence in Rewa.
The incident took place at 2 am in the wee hours of Monday at Tarhati area, where the residence is located, police said.
An investigation into the matter is underway. (ANI)
4 charred to death in cylinder blast in MP's Rewa
ANI | Updated: Feb 17, 2020 19:26 IST
Rewa (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Feb 17 (ANI): Four members of a family, including two children, were charred to death in a cylinder explosion at their residence in Rewa.