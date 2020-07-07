Four children were allegedly administered with expired glucose at Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur.
Four children were allegedly administered with expired glucose at Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur.

4 children administered expired glucose at Jodhpur hospital

ANI | Updated: Jul 07, 2020 05:17 IST

Jodhpur (Rajasthan) [India], July 7 (ANI): Four children were allegedly administered with expired glucose at Umaid Hospital in Jodhpur.
"I have formed an inquiry committee. Action will be taken if there has been any negligence. The children are doing fine," Dr Ranjana Desai, Superintendent said.
Further details are awaited. (ANI)

Loading...
Loading...
iocl
iocl