North 24 Parganas (West Bengal) [India], Feb 11 (ANI): Four students were injured by a bomb explosion that was hidden outside South Hacia Government Primary School in the district.
It is reported that out of the four children, one is critical. All the four were taken to Barrackpore BN Bose Hospital.
An investigation is underway. More details are awaited. (ANI)
4 children injured in bomb explosion in West Bengal
ANI | Updated: Feb 11, 2020 18:58 IST
