4 children injured in firecracker mishap in UP's Muzaffarnagar

Muzaffarnagar (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 1 (ANI): Four young children suffered injuries in a firecracker accident at a wedding celebration in Budhana of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

According to Girja Shankar Tripathi, Circle Officer of Budhana, the incident took place after a spark from the firecrackers fell into the plastic bag that contained the remaining firecrackers.



"A wedding celebration was taking place in Budhana. A few children aged 10-12 were playing with them and a spark happened to fall on the bag that contained the remaining crackers. This led to a blast that led to the injury of four children," Tripathi said.

Four children were injured, out of which, one received more serious injuries.

Aashu, a resident of the area said that the children were immediately taken to the hospital and treated. (ANI)

