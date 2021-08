Assam [India], August 25 (ANI): Four coaches of the Guwahati-Howrah Special Express train has derailed near Chaygaon station around noon on Wednesday.



Fortunately, no casualty to any passenger has been reported so far.

Suhanan Chanda, the Chief Public Relations Officer (CPRO), Northeast Frontier Railway, informed that the Restoration work is underway at the site.

Further information on the incident is awaited. (ANI)