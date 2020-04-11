4 COVID-19 patients have recovered: Goa Health Minister

Panaji (Goa) [India], April 11 (ANI): Four people, who were earlier confirmed COVID-19 positive, have now been tested negative, said Vishwajit Rane, Goa Health Minister, on Saturday.

"Further bringing our total positive cases down from 6 to 2, we are happy to inform that samples of 4 patients were tested again as per protocol and reported NEGATIVE. We are following all the guidelines of ICMR and as per the procedure we have conducted all the necessary tests," Rane tweeted.

In another tweet, he said, "My heartiest congratulations to the team of doctors at ESI Hospital under the guidance of Dr Edwin Gomes and his team for doing a commendable job with providing state-of-art patient care and ensuring complete recovery. Kudos to the entire team & their dedication in these difficult times."

As per the latest update by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total cases of coronavirus have climbed to 7,529 including 242 deaths and 652 people, who have either been cured or discharged. (ANI)

