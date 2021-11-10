A visual after the incident. (Photo/ANI)
4 CRPF jawans killed, 3 injured after colleague opens fire at camp in Chhattisgarh's Sukma

ANI | Updated: Nov 08, 2021 09:12 IST


Sukma (Chhattisgarh) [India], November 8 (ANI): At least four Central Reserve Police Force jawans of 50 bn were killed and 3 were injured in a case of fratricide at a camp under Maraiguda Police Station limits in Sukma district on Sunday night.
The incident took place when a jawan opened fire at the CRPF camp here.
