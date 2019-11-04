4 dead, 30 injured in bus accident on old Pune-Mumbai highway

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Nov 04 (ANI): Four people lost their lives and 30 suffered injuries after the bus they were travelling in met with an accident at the old Pune-Mumbai highway near Bhor Ghat on Monday.

The bus was heading towards Mumbai when the driver lost control, leading to the mishap.

The deceased passengers have been identified as Sachin Thorat, Sneha Janardan Patil, Janardan Patil and Sanajay Shivaji Rakshay.

The vehicle crashed near a gorge but did not fall inside. The injured have been rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

